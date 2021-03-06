In last trading session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw 545,395 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.85 trading at -$0.35 or -6.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $168.72 Million. That closing price of CCNC’s stock is at a discount of -139.59% from its 52-week high price of $11.62 and is indicating a premium of 85.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 717.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 917.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.73%, in the last five days CCNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $7.60-3 price level, adding 36.18% to its value on the day. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s shares saw a change of 150% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.71% in past 5-day. Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) showed a performance of 67.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.82 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Code Chain New Continent Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CCNC for having 68.59 Thousand shares of worth $133.07 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.