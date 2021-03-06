In last trading session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw 587,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.67 trading at $0.13 or 5.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.76 Million. That closing price of AEHL’s stock is at a discount of -105.99% from its 52-week high price of $5.5 and is indicating a premium of 70.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 728.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 952.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.12%, in the last five days AEHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $3.90-3 price level, adding 31.54% to its value on the day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 7.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.56% in past 5-day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) showed a performance of -20.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 178.6 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $168 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6192.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $168 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $168. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6192.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6192.13% for stock’s current value.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEHL for having 49.34 Thousand shares of worth $122.37 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 23.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.86 Thousand.