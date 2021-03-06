In last trading session, Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) saw 318,647 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.24 or 8.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.42 Million. That closing price of IMH’s stock is at a discount of -167.01% from its 52-week high price of $7.85 and is indicating a premium of 62.59% from its 52-week low price of $1.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 588.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 194.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.89%, in the last five days IMH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $4.14-2 price level, adding 28.99% to its value on the day. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.16% in past 5-day. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH) showed a performance of -17.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.96 Million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 376.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +376.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 376.19% for stock’s current value.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMH for having 837.77 Thousand shares of worth $2.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC, which was holding about 452.64 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 244016 shares of worth $741.81 Thousand or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 181.06 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $550.42 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.