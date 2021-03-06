In last trading session, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw 331,111 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.5 trading at -$0.18 or -4.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $184.82 Million. That closing price of MDNA’s stock is at a discount of -95.43% from its 52-week high price of $6.84 and is indicating a premium of 58.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 165.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 264.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.89%, in the last five days MDNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $4.12-1 price level, adding 14.96% to its value on the day. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s shares saw a change of -25.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.49% in past 5-day. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) showed a performance of -14.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 125.35 Million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 154.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +242.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 102.86% for stock’s current value.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MDNA for having 1Million shares of worth $4.68 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 539.65 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.53 Million.