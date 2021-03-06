In last trading session, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 369,111 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.67 trading at $0.14 or 5.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.81 Million. That closing price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -534.08% from its 52-week high price of $16.93 and is indicating a premium of 24.34% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 387.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.53%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $3.19-1 price level, adding 16.3% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of -21.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 145.62 Million shares which calculate 136.09 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for ShiftPixy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 960.01 Thousand shares of worth $2.39 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 173.43 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $431.85 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 114467 shares of worth $285.02 Thousand or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47.37 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $117.94 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.