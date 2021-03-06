In last trading session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw 693,993 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $120.53 trading at $0.17 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.58 Billion. That closing price of WING’s stock is at a discount of -43.42% from its 52-week high price of $172.87 and is indicating a premium of 63.27% from its 52-week low price of $44.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 700.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 484.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wingstop Inc. (WING), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days WING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $142.37 price level, adding 15.34% to its value on the day. Wingstop Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.47% in past 5-day. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) showed a performance of -22.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.01 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $163.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $130 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $187. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.86% for stock’s current value.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wingstop Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.6% while that of industry is 24.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.1% in the current quarter and calculating -15.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.8 Million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.1 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $55.72 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.9%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.05%

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 10, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.56 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 440 institutions for Wingstop Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WING for having 3.45 Million shares of worth $457.15 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.08 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $408.86 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1246810 shares of worth $145.04 Million or 4.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 835.48 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $110.74 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.