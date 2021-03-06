In last trading session, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) saw 519,705 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.6 trading at $0.1 or 0.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $484.18 Million. That closing price of FREE’s stock is at a discount of -13.41% from its 52-week high price of $14.29 and is indicating a premium of 45.08% from its 52-week low price of $6.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 325.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 436.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.8%, in the last five days FREE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $13.90- price level, adding 9.35% to its value on the day. Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.79% in past 5-day. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) showed a performance of -3.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.71 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 50.79% for stock’s current value.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.4 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81 institutions for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. River Road Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at FREE for having 2.94 Million shares of worth $32.01 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, which was holding about 2.6 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28.34 Million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1147541 shares of worth $12.51 Million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.19 Million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.