In last trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw 485,971 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.08 or 2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.68 Million. That closing price of VIST’s stock is at a discount of -125.18% from its 52-week high price of $6.26 and is indicating a premium of 35.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 752.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 376.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.96%, in the last five days VIST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $2.88-3 price level, adding 3.47% to its value on the day. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of 8.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.96% in past 5-day. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) showed a performance of 3.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 164.87 Million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 119.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +133.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 107.19% for stock’s current value.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -172% while that of industry is 8.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.2% in the current quarter and calculating 128% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -34.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -156.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30 institutions for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deep Basin Capital LP is the top institutional holder at VIST for having 4.23 Million shares of worth $10.82 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 3.13 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.02 Million.

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Eaton Vance Global Macro Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 908700 shares of worth $1.81 Million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 477.8 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $950.82 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.