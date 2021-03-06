In last trading session, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw 871,735 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.57 trading at $0.23 or 9.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.35 Million. That closing price of BBIG’s stock is at a discount of -265.76% from its 52-week high price of $9.4 and is indicating a premium of 56.81% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.83%, in the last five days BBIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $3.05-1 price level, adding 15.63% to its value on the day. Vinco Ventures, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.38% in past 5-day. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) showed a performance of -33.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 101.55 Million shares which calculate 20.68 days to cover the short interests.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -67.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Vinco Ventures, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at BBIG for having 329.97 Thousand shares of worth $452.06 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Novare Capital Management, which was holding about 93.41 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.97 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 20400 shares of worth $27.95 Thousand or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.08 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.95 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.