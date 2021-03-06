In last trading session, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw 325,524 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.36 trading at $0.74 or 6.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $414.81 Million. That closing price of PLBY’s stock is at a discount of -34.14% from its 52-week high price of $16.58 and is indicating a premium of 20.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 452.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 505.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.37%, in the last five days PLBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $13.74- price level, adding 10.04% to its value on the day. PLBY Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.22% in past 5-day. PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) showed a performance of -2.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 887.39 Million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +102.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 37.54% for stock’s current value.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%