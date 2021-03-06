In last trading session, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) saw 441,728 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.4 trading at -$0.1 or -0.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.59 Billion. That closing price of PAX’s stock is at a discount of -20% from its 52-week high price of $23.28 and is indicating a premium of 11.19% from its 52-week low price of $17.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 360.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Patria Investments Limited (PAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.56% for stock’s current value.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%