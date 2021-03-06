In last trading session, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) saw 516,211 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.02 trading at -$0.17 or -5.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.17 Million. That closing price of OCG’s stock is at a discount of -755.96% from its 52-week high price of $25.85 and is indicating a premium of 6.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 720.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 246.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1 institutions for Oriental Culture Holding LTD that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OCG for having 62.23 Thousand shares of worth $304.94 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 20.82 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $102.03 Thousand.