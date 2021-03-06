In last trading session, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw 427,614 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.38 trading at -$1.56 or -7.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $655.27 Million. That closing price of OMP’s stock is at a discount of -13.52% from its 52-week high price of $22 and is indicating a premium of 85.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 468.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 210.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.45%, in the last five days OMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 04 when the stock touched $22.00- price level, adding 11.91% to its value on the day. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 65.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.2% in past 5-day. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) showed a performance of 20.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 200.79 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -19.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -1.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.92% for stock’s current value.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oasis Midstream Partners LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +92.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 378.57% while that of industry is -7.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -12.6% in the current quarter and calculating 140.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.8 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.65%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

OMP Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 25 and February 25, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.22%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Oasis Midstream Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at OMP for having 384.16 Thousand shares of worth $4.51 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nbw Capital Llc, which was holding about 235.04 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.76 Million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 74817 shares of worth $877.6 Thousand or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.67 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $301.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.