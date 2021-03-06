In last trading session, Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw 592,042 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at -$0.01 or -0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.85 Million. That closing price of MTC’s stock is at a discount of -242.22% from its 52-week high price of $7.7 and is indicating a premium of 71.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 945.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.44%, in the last five days MTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $3.17-2 price level, adding 29.02% to its value on the day. Mmtec, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.77% in past 5-day. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) showed a performance of -12.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 133.06 Million shares which calculate 62.76 days to cover the short interests.

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Mmtec, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTC for having 93.97 Thousand shares of worth $138.14 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 38.71 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.9 Thousand.