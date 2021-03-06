In last trading session, iSun Energy LLC (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw 460,095 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.95 trading at $0.05 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.6 Million. That closing price of ISUN’s stock is at a discount of -194.43% from its 52-week high price of $32.24 and is indicating a premium of 86.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 465.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iSun Energy LLC (ISUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

iSun Energy LLC (NASDAQ:ISUN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days ISUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $15.44- price level, adding 29.08% to its value on the day. iSun Energy LLC’s shares saw a change of 84.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.07% in past 5-day. iSun Energy LLC (NASDAQ:ISUN) showed a performance of -46.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 531.59 Million shares which calculate 412.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 100.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +100.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 100.91% for stock’s current value.

iSun Energy LLC (ISUN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

iSun Energy LLC (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 137.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $817.11 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 94900 shares of worth $564.66 Thousand or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.79 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $201.04 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.