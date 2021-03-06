In last trading session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw 781,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.38 trading at -$0.27 or -5.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.14 Million. That closing price of NCNA’s stock is at a discount of -89.27% from its 52-week high price of $8.29 and is indicating a premium of 8.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 276.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 567.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.81%, in the last five days NCNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $5.49-2 price level, adding 20.22% to its value on the day. NuCana plc’s shares saw a change of -2.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.05% in past 5-day. NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) showed a performance of -31.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.97 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -53.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for NuCana plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NCNA for having 8Million shares of worth $35.92 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 4.58 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.57 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3664931 shares of worth $16.46 Million or 7.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.98 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.39 Million in the company or a holder of 5.82% of company’s stock.