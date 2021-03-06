In last trading session, Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw 349,546 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.46 trading at -$0.38 or -4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.13 Million. That closing price of CYTH’s stock is at a discount of -302.14% from its 52-week high price of $30 and is indicating a premium of 59.79% from its 52-week low price of $3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 256.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 235.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +235.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 235.12% for stock’s current value.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CYTH for having 350Thousand shares of worth $1.52 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, which was holding about 100Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $435Thousand.