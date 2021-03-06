In last trading session, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw 738,495 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.9 trading at -$0.23 or -7.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.61 Million. That closing price of ANTE’s stock is at a discount of -139.31% from its 52-week high price of $6.94 and is indicating a premium of 78.28% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 832.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.35%, in the last five days ANTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $4.41-3 price level, adding 34.24% to its value on the day. AirNet Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.68% in past 5-day. AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) showed a performance of -15.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 99.05 Million shares which calculate 52.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1089.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1089.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1089.66% for stock’s current value.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for AirNet Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ANTE for having 425.52 Thousand shares of worth $931.88 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 12.02 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.32 Thousand.