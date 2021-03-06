In last trading session, iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw 337,349 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.02 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.33 Million. That closing price of IFMK’s stock is at a discount of -212.5% from its 52-week high price of $4.25 and is indicating a premium of 59.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 376.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -1.45%, in the last five days IFMK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 20.47% to its value on the day. iFresh Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.58% in past 5-day. iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) showed a performance of 17.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 474.32 Million shares which calculate 255.01 days to cover the short interests.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for iFresh Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IFMK for having 116.09 Thousand shares of worth $90.9 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 93.77 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.42 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 116086 shares of worth $90.9 Thousand or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.71 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.43 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.