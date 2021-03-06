In last trading session, HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) saw 446,680 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.19 trading at $1.62 or 21.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $39.56 Million. That closing price of HPR’s stock is at a discount of -308.05% from its 52-week high price of $37.5 and is indicating a premium of 69.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 283.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 372.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.42 in the current quarter.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.4%, in the last five days HPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $11.07- price level, adding 16.98% to its value on the day. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 0.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.83% in past 5-day. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) showed a performance of -17.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 509.82 Million shares which calculate 1.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.6 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -71.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -71.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -71.71% for stock’s current value.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HighPoint Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -39.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 167.4% while that of industry is 10.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 196.8% in the current quarter and calculating 332% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -44.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.13 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $121.81 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -200% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31%

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64 institutions for HighPoint Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HPR for having 2Million shares of worth $18.32 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 46.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 87.96 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $805.73 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 59173 shares of worth $542.02 Thousand or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.9 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $273.88 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.