In last trading session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) saw 542,422 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.36 trading at $0.32 or 2.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $474.87 Million. That closing price of GNK’s stock is at a discount of -5.11% from its 52-week high price of $11.94 and is indicating a premium of 62.41% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 650.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 800.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.9%, in the last five days GNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Mar 04 when the stock touched $11.94- price level, adding 4.86% to its value on the day. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares saw a change of 54.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.19% in past 5-day. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) showed a performance of 37.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.08 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.77% for stock’s current value.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +75.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -348.57% while that of industry is -2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 123.5% in the current quarter and calculating 139.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.15 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.12 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -301.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 25 and February 25, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.75%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 121 institutions for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GNK for having 10.21 Million shares of worth $75.18 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 24.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Strategic Value Partners, LLC, which was holding about 8.17 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 19.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.1 Million.

On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 599312 shares of worth $4.41 Million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 496.5 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.