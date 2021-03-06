In last trading session, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) saw 816,075 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.69 trading at -$1.07 or -7.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $174.17 Million. That closing price of HTOO’s stock is at a discount of -254.27% from its 52-week high price of $48.5 and is indicating a premium of 3.14% from its 52-week low price of $13.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 365.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 478.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 228.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +228.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 228.71% for stock’s current value.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0 institutions for Fusion Fuel Green PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd is the top institutional holder at HTOO for having 1.41 Million shares of worth $25.91 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, which was holding about 645.35 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.89 Million.