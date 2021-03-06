In last trading session, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) saw 515,067 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.6 trading at -$0.1 or -0.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $802.57 Million. That closing price of DYN’s stock is at a discount of -107.12% from its 52-week high price of $32.31 and is indicating a premium of 9.29% from its 52-week low price of $14.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 335.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 468.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 148.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +201.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 85.9% for stock’s current value.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -208.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64 institutions for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DYN for having 4.95 Million shares of worth $103.98 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 3.16 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.45 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1000000 shares of worth $21Million or 2.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 385.23 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.09 Million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.