In last trading session, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) saw 612,474 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.56 trading at $0.33 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.61 Billion. That closing price of DRVN’s stock is at a discount of -29.03% from its 52-week high price of $35.56 and is indicating a premium of 8.2% from its 52-week low price of $25.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 615Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 949.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8.85% for stock’s current value.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%