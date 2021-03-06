In last trading session, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw 781,395 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.76 trading at $0.34 or 3.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $928.05 Million. That closing price of DGNR’s stock is at a discount of -49.72% from its 52-week high price of $16.11 and is indicating a premium of 6.51% from its 52-week low price of $10.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 747.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at DGNR for having 3.5 Million shares of worth $46.45 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 2.87 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.04 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 733300 shares of worth $9.73 Million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 443.47 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.88 Million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.