In last trading session, Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) saw 724,320 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.67 trading at $0.47 or 4.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $221.88 Million. That closing price of CGRO’s stock is at a discount of -52.1% from its 52-week high price of $17.75 and is indicating a premium of 17.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 711.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.2%, in the last five days CGRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $13.64- price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. Collective Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of -18.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.23% in past 5-day. Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) showed a performance of -12.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.71 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Collective Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CGRO for having 1.5 Million shares of worth $21.44 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, which was holding about 873.73 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.49 Million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Putnam PanAgora Market Neutral Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32468 shares of worth $317.7 Thousand or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.8 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.82 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.