In last trading session, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) saw 411,357 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.86 trading at -$0.29 or -2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $627.89 Million. That closing price of GMTX’s stock is at a discount of -20.06% from its 52-week high price of $16.64 and is indicating a premium of 29.29% from its 52-week low price of $9.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 214.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 229.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (GMTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +65.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 44.3% for stock’s current value.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (GMTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%