In last trading session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw 382,742 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.75 trading at $0.16 or 6.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.25 Million. That closing price of BNTC’s stock is at a discount of -532.33% from its 52-week high price of $17.389 and is indicating a premium of 16.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 526.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 584.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.85 in the current quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.18%, in the last five days BNTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $3.32-1 price level, adding 17.17% to its value on the day. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.7% in past 5-day. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) showed a performance of -36.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.19 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 409.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +409.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 409.09% for stock’s current value.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Benitec Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -58.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.1% in the current quarter and calculating 66.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at BNTC for having 108Thousand shares of worth $323.99 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 66.24 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $198.72 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9459 shares of worth $28.38 Thousand or 0.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 700 shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.1 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.