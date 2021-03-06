In last trading session, aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw 536,609 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.22 trading at -$0.22 or -4.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.98 Million. That closing price of LIFE’s stock is at a discount of -97.39% from its 52-week high price of $8.33 and is indicating a premium of 49.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 468.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.95%, in the last five days LIFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $4.96-1 price level, adding 14.92% to its value on the day. aTyr Pharma, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.99% in past 5-day. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) showed a performance of -23.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 159.77 Million shares which calculate 115.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 215.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +255.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 184.36% for stock’s current value.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that aTyr Pharma, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +5.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.56% while that of industry is 10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 48.1% in the current quarter and calculating -468% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1921.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 56.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for aTyr Pharma, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LIFE for having 1.62 Million shares of worth $6.27 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.53 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.93 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1615000 shares of worth $5.12 Million or 15.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 481.99 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.87 Million in the company or a holder of 4.73% of company’s stock.