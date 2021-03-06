In last trading session, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw 314,330 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at $0.04 or 1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.49 Million. That closing price of APM’s stock is at a discount of -429% from its 52-week high price of $14.23 and is indicating a premium of 56.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 370.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 700.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aptorum Group Limited (APM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days APM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $3.28-1 price level, adding 17.99% to its value on the day. Aptorum Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 8.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.38% in past 5-day. Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) showed a performance of -25.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 253.83 Million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 457.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +457.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 457.62% for stock’s current value.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Aptorum Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at APM for having 45.1 Thousand shares of worth $111.4 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 32.4 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.03 Thousand.