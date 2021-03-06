In last trading session, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw 481,333 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.17 trading at $1.14 or 2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.89 Billion. That closing price of BSY’s stock is at a discount of -15.79% from its 52-week high price of $54.62 and is indicating a premium of 42.76% from its 52-week low price of $27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 689.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 544.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +16.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.76% for stock’s current value.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $214.78 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $211.76 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.2%

BSY Dividends

Bentley Systems, Incorporated is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.26%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Bentley Systems, Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at BSY for having 4.53 Million shares of worth $183.65 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 3.51 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.05 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2186700 shares of worth $88.58 Million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $54.69 Million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.