In last trading session, Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw 303,663 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.54 trading at $0.94 or 3.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $998.26 Million. That closing price of RNLX’s stock is at a discount of -15.07% from its 52-week high price of $30.54 and is indicating a premium of 62.66% from its 52-week low price of $9.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 166.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 103.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Renalytix AI plc (RNLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.67%, in the last five days RNLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $30.54- price level, adding 13.1% to its value on the day. Renalytix AI plc’s shares saw a change of 65.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.4% in past 5-day. Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) showed a performance of 3.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 304.11 Million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.01 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.18% for stock’s current value.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Renalytix AI plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the top institutional holder at RNLX for having 2.55 Million shares of worth $40.81 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Parian Global Management, LP, which was holding about 1.08 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.21 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 231243 shares of worth $3.7 Million or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $136.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.