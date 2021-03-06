In last trading session, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw 363,783 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.36 Million. That closing price of KRKR’s stock is at a discount of -140.79% from its 52-week high price of $8.5 and is indicating a premium of 35.13% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 510.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 568.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days KRKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $4.34-1 price level, adding 18.66% to its value on the day. 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.63% in past 5-day. 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) showed a performance of -22.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.61 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.03 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $46.37 Million and $9.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -52.5% while estimating it to be 39.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -955.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for 36Kr Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at KRKR for having 17.1 Thousand shares of worth $47.71 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 10.83 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.23 Thousand.