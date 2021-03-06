In last trading session, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) saw 446,546 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.25 trading at $0.25 or 2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $401.08 Million. That closing price of BLCT’s stock is at a discount of -219.02% from its 52-week high price of $35.89 and is indicating a premium of 28.53% from its 52-week low price of $8.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 436.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 466.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.27%, in the last five days BLCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $13.42- price level, adding 16.17% to its value on the day. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.97% in past 5-day. BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) showed a performance of -11.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 128.86 Million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.77 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -78.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for BlueCity Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. is the top institutional holder at BLCT for having 720.6 Thousand shares of worth $7.28 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 502.91 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.08 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7967 shares of worth $80.47 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $20.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.