In last trading session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw 383,580 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.62 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.56 Million. That closing price of BVXV’s stock is at a discount of -1612.71% from its 52-week high price of $62 and is indicating a premium of 35.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 554.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing 0%, in the last five days BVXV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $4.64-2 price level, adding 21.98% to its value on the day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 28.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.05% in past 5-day. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) showed a performance of -23.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 827.84 Million shares which calculate 701.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 728.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +728.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 728.73% for stock’s current value.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at BVXV for having 71.11 Thousand shares of worth $199.82 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 60.8 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $170.86 Thousand.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 68090 shares of worth $191.33 Thousand or 0.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.57 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $116.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.