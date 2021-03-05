In recent trading session, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw 1,807,256 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.33 or 11.7% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.71 Million. That most recent trading price of ANCN’s stock is at a discount of -234.92% from its 52-week high price of $10.55 and is indicating a premium of 83.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.514. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 433.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.7%, in the last five days ANCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Mar 05 when the stock touched $4.10-2 price level, adding 24.39% to its value on the day. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 79.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.6% in past 5-day. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) showed a performance of 9.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 190.18 Million shares which calculate 67.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -68.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +-68.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -68.25% for stock’s latest value.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ANCN for having 85.48 Thousand shares of worth $147.87 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 69.65 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.5 Thousand.