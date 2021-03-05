In recent trading session, CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw 2,208,071 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.25 trading at -$1.41 or -7.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $594.8 Million. That most recent trading price of CIIC’s stock is at a discount of -103.73% from its 52-week high price of $37.18 and is indicating a premium of 49.04% from its 52-week low price of $9.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.17%, in the last five days CIIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $25.72- price level, adding 28.5% to its value on the day. CIIG Merger Corp.’s shares saw a change of -34.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.8% in past 5-day. CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) showed a performance of -32.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.49 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 173.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +173.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 173.97% for stock’s latest value.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53 institutions for CIIG Merger Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIIC for having 1.94 Million shares of worth $54.57 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 1.94 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.57 Million.

On the other hand, AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 65100 shares of worth $1.83 Million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $711.44 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.