In recent trading session, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw 2,114,521 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.6 trading at -$6.65 or -8.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.13 Billion. That most recent trading price of STNE’s stock is at a discount of -34.73% from its 52-week high price of $95.12 and is indicating a premium of 74.9% from its 52-week low price of $17.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.61%, in the last five days STNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $90.30- price level, adding 23.82% to its value on the day. StoneCo Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.83% in past 5-day. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) showed a performance of -19.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.1 Million shares which calculate 3.8 days to cover the short interests.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that StoneCo Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +46.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.43% while that of industry is -0.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 81.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $194.1 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $205.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $142.64 Million and $135.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.1% while estimating it to be 51.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 121.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.11%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 381 institutions for StoneCo Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at STNE for having 31.38 Million shares of worth $2.63 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 17.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 29.19 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13265156 shares of worth $1.11 Billion or 7.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.2 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $772.36 Million in the company or a holder of 5.15% of company’s stock.