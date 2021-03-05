In recent trading session, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw 2,280,954 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.57 trading at -$0.09 or -0.8% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $424.57 Million. That most recent trading price of SFTW’s stock is at a discount of -65.28% from its 52-week high price of $17.47 and is indicating a premium of 13.81% from its 52-week low price of $9.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.8%, in the last five days SFTW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $12.97- price level, adding 18.66% to its value on the day. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 0.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.6% in past 5-day. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) showed a performance of -1.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 70.15 Million shares which calculate 43.3 days to cover the short interests.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62 institutions for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at SFTW for having 3.16 Million shares of worth $33.1 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.02 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 711562 shares of worth $7.25 Million or 1.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 166.84 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.7 Million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.