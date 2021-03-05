In last trading session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw 4,942,417 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.06 trading at -$0.14 or -11.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.42 Million. That closing price of MKD’s stock is at a discount of -266.98% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 46.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.67%, in the last five days MKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Feb 26 when the stock touched $1.5 price level, adding 29.33% to its value on the day. Molecular Data Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.86% in past 5-day. Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) showed a performance of -19.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Molecular Data Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MKD for having 17.65 Million shares of worth $14.82 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shen, Neil, Nanpeng, which was holding about 4.94 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.15 Million.