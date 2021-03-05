In last trading session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 20,974,387 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.01 trading at -$4.61 or -12.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.01 Billion. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -54.36% from its 52-week high price of $49.41 and is indicating a premium of 98.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 23.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -12.59%, in the last five days MARA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $40.00- price level, adding 19.98% to its value on the day. Marathon Patent Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 206.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.51% in past 5-day. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) showed a performance of 40.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.36 Million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -6.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -6.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.28% for stock’s current value.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%