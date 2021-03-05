In last trading session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 4,570,560 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.69 trading at -$1.21 or -13.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $513.57 Million. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -283.62% from its 52-week high price of $29.5 and is indicating a premium of 58.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.6%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $10.13- price level, adding 24.09% to its value on the day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.3% in past 5-day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of -22.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 Million shares which calculate 0.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.03% for stock’s current value.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at WIMI for having 205.88 Thousand shares of worth $1.19 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 155.68 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $896.72 Thousand.