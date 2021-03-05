In last trading session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw 2,116,198 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.25 trading at -$4.23 or -8.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $449.7 Million. That closing price of NCTY’s stock is at a discount of -106.24% from its 52-week high price of $89.2 and is indicating a premium of 95.28% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The9 Limited (NCTY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for The9 Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at NCTY for having 50.2 Thousand shares of worth $177.71 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, which was holding about 37.52 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.82 Thousand.