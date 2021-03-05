In last trading session, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw 1,451,221 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.14 trading at -$1.8 or -18.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.49 Million. That closing price of SCKT’s stock is at a discount of -329.98% from its 52-week high price of $35 and is indicating a premium of 90.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -18.11%, in the last five days SCKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Mar 01 when the stock touched $13.36- price level, adding 39.07% to its value on the day. Socket Mobile, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 242.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.66% in past 5-day. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) showed a performance of 202.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.73 Million shares which calculate 8.14 days to cover the short interests.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.19 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 149.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Socket Mobile, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SCKT for having 112.6 Thousand shares of worth $267.99 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, which was holding about 65.62 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.18 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 44956 shares of worth $107Thousand or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 789 shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.