In last trading session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw 2,133,508 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.48 trading at -$0.33 or -11.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.18 Million. That closing price of SALM’s stock is at a discount of -40.73% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 73.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 870.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.74%, in the last five days SALM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $3.04-1 price level, adding 18.42% to its value on the day. Salem Media Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 138.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.7% in past 5-day. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) showed a performance of 43.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 507.92 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.4 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $64.63 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -761.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for Salem Media Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Barclays PLC is the top institutional holder at SALM for having 575Thousand shares of worth $598Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 339.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $353.14 Thousand.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 310000 shares of worth $322.4 Thousand or 1.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 220.21 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $229.02 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.