In recent trading session, Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) saw 22,020,741 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.53 trading at -$2.33 or -8.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49Billion. That most recent trading price of RKT’s stock is at a discount of -75.3% from its 52-week high price of $43 and is indicating a premium of 28.66% from its 52-week low price of $17.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.86 in the current quarter.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.67%, in the last five days RKT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $43.00- price level, adding 43.4% to its value on the day. Rocket Companies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.4% in past 5-day. Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) showed a performance of 12.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.09 Million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.45% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +34.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.62% for stock’s latest value.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.82 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.32 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.83%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 245 institutions for Rocket Companies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at RKT for having 10.69 Million shares of worth $216.21 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, which was holding about 9.55 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.08 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5118921 shares of worth $93.32 Million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.22 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $65.21 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.