For MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.74%, in the last five days MSTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $817.49 price level, adding 21.02% to its value on the day. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 66.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.75% in past 5-day. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) showed a performance of -15.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.53 Million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $325 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -49.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $325 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $325. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -49.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.66% for stock’s current value.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MicroStrategy Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +333.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 900% in the current quarter and calculating 294.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -0.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $119.59 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $115.47 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $121.25 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -123.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 275 institutions for MicroStrategy Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MSTR for having 1.18 Million shares of worth $459.29 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 845.79 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $328.63 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 465791 shares of worth $180.98 Million or 6.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 325.96 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $126.65 Million in the company or a holder of 4.28% of company’s stock.