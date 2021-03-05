In recent trading session, Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 2,668,159 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.3 trading at -$11.16 or -13.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.88 Billion. That most recent trading price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -100.41% from its 52-week high price of $146.9 and is indicating a premium of 4.43% from its 52-week low price of $70.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $136 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $108 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $160. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +118.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.34% for stock’s latest value.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%