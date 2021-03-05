In recent trading session, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw 1,943,664 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.8 trading at -$1.04 or -6.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.15 Billion. That most recent trading price of IGT’s stock is at a discount of -22.85% from its 52-week high price of $19.41 and is indicating a premium of 77.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For International Game Technology PLC (IGT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.18%, in the last five days IGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Mar 03 when the stock touched $19.41- price level, adding 17.83% to its value on the day. International Game Technology PLC’s shares saw a change of -5.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.79% in past 5-day. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) showed a performance of -10.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.8 Million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +77.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.92% for stock’s latest value.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that International Game Technology PLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +48.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -197.7% while that of industry is 24.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -83.9% in the current quarter and calculating 150% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -34.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $556.27 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $901.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in Apr 2021. Company posted $1.25 Billion and $940.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -55.6% while estimating it to be -4.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.18%

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 17 and May 21, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.8 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.54%.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 262 institutions for International Game Technology PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGT for having 11.48 Million shares of worth $194.47 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boston Partners, which was holding about 7.48 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $126.76 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3205300 shares of worth $26.32 Million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.39 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.5 Million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.