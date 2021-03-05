In recent trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 2,683,543 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.13 trading at -$1.43 or -10.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.36 Billion. That most recent trading price of HIMS’s stock is at a discount of -109.4% from its 52-week high price of $25.4 and is indicating a premium of 22.51% from its 52-week low price of $9.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.54%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the stock touched $16.73- price level, adding 31.84% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.76% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of -52.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 Million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +89.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 64.88% for stock’s latest value.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%